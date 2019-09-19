SFA basketball player’s family affected by Hurricane Dorian, GoFundMe page set up

We’ve heard the stories about how Hurricane Dorian caused an unspeakable amount of destruction.

It claimed a total of 60 lives.

Stephen F. Austin senior basketball forward Nathan Bain is from The Bahamas. His family’s home suffered a tremendous damage.

On September 1, the category five storm hammered the Bain’s property in Freeport and did away with nearly everything they had of value.

To make matters worse, the church where Bain’s father is a minister suffered extreme devastation as well. The SFA athletic department has set up a GoFundMe page to help the Bains.

CLICK HERE to make a donation and assist in the fundraising efforts.

“Category five hurricane, you know, destroys your entire house. It’s like what was the reason behind this,” said Bain.

Courtesy: SFA Athletics

“You know, it’s kind of hard to find reasons behind it. But you cannot question, and especially me having my faith, and my family being a very, not religious family, but we have our faith in God. And we believe in him. And we believe in his almighty power. You know, you cannot question when things happen. You just gotta pray, and live if you still alive. You know, because there are people back home who lost their entire families, entire generations of families, just wiped out,” explained Bain.

Courtesy: SFA Athletics

Hurricane Dorian is considered as the worst natural disaster in The Bahamas history.

Almost 400,000 people were affected.

