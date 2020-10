Having stumbled twice on the road in conference play, the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks returned home Wednesday and let out their frustrations on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. The Jacks battered the Islanders 79-46 behind 24 points from Ivan Canete. On the other hand, the Tyler Junior College Apaches saw their undefeated run come to an end as they fell to No. 5 ranked San Jacinto 74-66.

Watch the video to see highlights of both contests.