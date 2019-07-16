SFA Athletics kicks Purple Lights Tour in Longview

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – SFA Athletics has released the dates and sites for its inaugural Purple Lights Tour – a three-day tour featuring three stops around the state of Texas.

Each of the stops on the Purple Lights Tour happens from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

There is no admission charge and each event is open to any and all SFA fans and alumni.

Light food and drinks will be provided for all in attendance with fans also getting the chance to meet director of athletics Ryan Ivey, head football coach Colby Carthel, head men’s basketball coach Kyle Keller, head women’s basketball coach Mark Kellogg and select coaches from other SFA athletic squads.

“We are excited to launch our Purple Lights Tour as an opportunity for engagement with our many supporters,” said Ivey. “This tour will allow us the opportunity to increase our level of transparency, communication and connections with those that support us, while providing a fun and engaging event for all of us to build better relationships with SFA supporters.”

2019 SFA Athletics Purple Lights Tour

Tuesday, July 16 | Longview, Texas | Oil Horse Brewery | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 18 | Houston, Texas | 8th Wonder Brewery | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Friday, July 19 | Dallas, Texas | Community Beer | 6:30-8:30 p.m.