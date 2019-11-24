Sessoms, Sarr carry Binghamton over Army 88-73

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP)Sam Sessoms and Pierre Sarr scored 16 points apiece as Binghamton got past Army 88-73 on Saturday.

Sarr also had 13 rebounds and three blocks. Brenton Mills added 15 points and Yarden Willis had 14 points for Binghamton (3-3).

Matt Wilson had 22 points and nine rebounds for the Black Knights (2-3). Tommy Funk added 20 points and six assists. Lonnie Grayson had 11 points.

Binghamton faces SUNY-Oneonta at home on Tuesday. Army plays Marist on the road next Saturday.

