Sessoms leads Binghamton past D-III Oneonta 90-69

If Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to compete in the Olympics next summer, Greece will have to win a few games in Canada first.

The draws to see which countries will grab the remaining basketball berths in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics - four men's spots and 10 women's spots in the 12-team fields - were held Wednesday in Switzerland, and a Greece-Canada matchup in one of those tournaments is guaranteed in the early stages of the event next June.