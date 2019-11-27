Breaking News
Plant explosion near Beaumont blows windows from homes miles away

Sessoms leads Binghamton past D-III Oneonta 90-69

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP)Sam Sessoms scored scored 19 points and distributed six assists and Binghamton beat Division III-member SUNY-Oneonta 90-69 on Tuesday night.

Richard Caldwell Jr. had 12 points for Binghamton (4-3), which won its fourth consecutive game.

Andres Rivera scored a career-high 27 points for the Red Dragons. Kameron Hickey and Ian Schultz each scored 10 points.

Binghamton matches up against Loyola (Md.) on the road on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories