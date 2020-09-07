Green, Ottavino struggle as Yankees lose 12-7 to Blue Jays

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Chad Green and Adam Ottavino were routed during a 10-run sixth inning that included Danny Jansen’s grand slam, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat the Yankees 12-7 Monday night and send skidding New York to its sixth loss in seven games.

New York has lost four straight and 14 of 19, dropping into third place in the AL East, two games behind second-place Toronto and 6 1/2 back of Tampa Bay. At 21-20 overall following a 16-6 start, the Yankees have dropped into the AL’s eighth and final playoff position.

With general manager Brian Cashman making a rare road trip, New York led 6-2 when Green replaced Jonathan Holder going to the bottom of the sixth. Green, Ottavino (2-3) and Luis Cessa needed 67 pitches and 43 minutes to get three outs.

New York had not allowed 10 runs in an inning since CC Sabathia and Esmil Rogers were hit hard in the third inning of a 15-4 loss to Texas on May 23, 2015.

Sean Reid-Foley (1-0) won despite a bases-loaded walk to Aaron Hicks in the sixth that extended the Yankees’ lead to four runs.

PHILLIES 9, METS 8, 10 INNINGS

NEW YORK (AP) – Jean Segura hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning and drove in a career-best five runs, bailing out Philadelphia’s abominable bullpen and helping the Phillies earn a split of the four-game series.

The Mets erased a 6-0 deficit against former teammate Zack Wheeler and baseball’s worst bullpen, taking a 7-6 lead on Jeff McNeil’s three-run homer in the seventh inning.

Segura hit his fifth homer of the season with two outs in the 10th, lining a pitch from Miguel Castro (1-1) over the wall in left-center. Brandon Workman (1-1) got the win.

Hector Neris allowed an RBI single to Brandon Nimmo in the bottom of the 10th but still completed his third save.

Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto homered for Philadelphia, which moved 3 1/2 games ahead of New York for second place in the NL East.

CUBS 5, CARDINALS 1

CHICAGO (AP) – Kyle Hendricks went eight innings, helping the NL Central-leading Cubs to the victory.

The Cubs got just the sort of start they needed from Hendricks and closed out the five-game series on a winning note after losing three straight. They lead their longtime rivals by 2 1/2 games.

Hendricks (5-4) gave up a run and seven hits in his second straight win.

Javier Baez had three singles, helping the Cubs earn a split of the 10-game season series against the Cardinals. Willson Contreras made it 5-0 with a two-run single against Johan Oviedo (0-2) in the fifth.

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina exited in the sixth with a bruised left elbow. Matt Wieters replaced the nine-time All-Star and drove in St. Louis’ lone run with a seventh-inning single.

PADRES 1, ROCKIES 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) – Jurickson Profar hit an RBI double with no outs in the ninth inning for San Diego, which got a brilliant performance from right-hander Dinelson Lamet to beat Colorado for its sixth victory in eight games.

Pinch-hitter Greg Garcia started the winning rally when he poked an opposite-field single past third baseman Nolan Arenado leading off the ninth. He was replaced by pinch-runner Jorge Mateo, who scored on Profar’s double to right off Carlos Estevez.

Drew Pomeranz (1-1) pitched the ninth for the win.

Lamet matched his season high with 11 strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings, the longest outing of his career. He allowed six hits and walked none.

Rockies starter Kyle Freeland allowed three hits in six scoreless innings, struck out six and walked three.

MARINERS 8, RANGERS 4

SEATTLE (AP) – Kyle Seager and Dylan Moore homered, and the Mariners beat the Rangers for their first six-game win streak since July 2019.

Moore also had a three-run double. Marco Gonzales (5-2) struck out seven while pitching seven innings of two-run ball.

Seattle completed a four-game sweep of Texas, which has lost six straight. The Mariners are 11-3 after an 8-19 start.

Seager gave Seattle an early lead for the second straight day with his seventh homer, a two-run drive off Kolby Allard (0-5). Seager also hit a two-run homer in the first inning in Sunday’s victory.

NATIONALS 6, RAYS 1

WASHINGTON (AP) – Washington ace Max Scherzer cooled off Tampa Bay with seven scoreless innings.

Kurt Suzuki had an RBI double among his three hits and Michael A. Taylor drove in two runs for the last-place Nationals, who were missing several regulars.

Scherzer (4-2) allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked one in his second-longest outing of the season. Daniel Hudson got one out for his eighth save in 11 chances.

The Rays came in with a season-best 5 1/2-game lead in the AL East and had won 22 of 27.

In his second start since missing three weeks with shoulder inflammation, Tampa Bay right-hander Charlie Morton (1-2) threw 57 pitches in five innings, allowing three runs and four hits.

INDIANS 5, ROYALS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) – Zach Plesac won his second straight start since returning to Cleveland’s rotation after a demotion for breaking team COVID-19 protocols, and the Indians handed the Royals their season-high seventh straight loss.

Plesac (3-1) permitted one run – Adalberto Mondesi’s 458-foot homer in the seventh – and seven hits in seven innings. Brad Hand struck out the side in the ninth for his 12th save.

Tyler Naquin had two RBIs for the Indians against Brad Keller (3-2), who hung around until the seventh.

Cleveland moved into a tie for first in the AL Central with the idle Chicago White Sox.

MARLINS 5, BRAVES 4, 10 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) – Miguel Rojas had four hits for Miami, including a go-ahead double in the 10th inning.

Atlanta’s Adam Duvall led off the ninth with a tying pinch-hit homer off Brandon Kintzler (2-3), the closer’s second blown save in 11 chances.

Garrett Cooper opened the 10th as Miami’s designated runner at second and advanced on Jon Berti’s sacrifice. A.J. Minter (1-1) intentionally walked pinch-hitter Brian Anderson, and Rojas doubled to right-center.

Nick Vincent got three straight outs for his third save.

Atlanta’s NL East lead was cut to two games over second-place Philadelphia, while the third-place Marlins dropped 2 1/2 games behind the Phillies.

TWINS 6, TIGERS 2

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league homer to spark Minnesota’s four-run third inning, and Michael Pineda stayed sharp in his return from suspension.

Pineda (1-0) pitched seven innings of two-run ball in his first victory since Sept. 1, 2019. After serving a 60-game penalty for taking a banned weight-loss drug, Pineda debuted last week with six innings and a no-decision as the Twins beat Chicago.

Jeffers crushed a full-count fastball from Michael Fulmer (0-1) into the juniper wall behind center field, an estimated distance of 437 feet.

Byron Buxton homered in the eighth and Taylor Rogers struck out the side in the ninth for the Twins (26-17), who improved to 18-5 at home.

Jeimer Candelario doubled twice and scored both runs for the Tigers.

GIANTS 4, DIAMONDBACKS 2

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Kevin Gausman and three relievers combined on a three-hitter, and San Francisco ended pitcher Zac Gallen’s record-setting streak to begin his career in a win over Arizona.

Darin Ruf hit a two-run single in the sixth and Brandon Belt had a bases-loaded walk as the Giants won for the sixth time in eight games. Mike Yastrzemski added a pair of singles.

Gallen had not allowed more than three earned runs in his first 23 career starts, a major league record to begin a career. The right-hander faced the minimum through five innings against the Giants before getting tagged for four runs in the sixth.

Gallen (1-1) allowed five hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Gausman (3-2) struck out nine in six innings to win his second straight. Gausman allowed one run and two hits, and retired nine of the last 10.

David Peralta homered off Sam Coonrod leading off the ninth for Arizona. Ketel Marte also had an RBI.

ATHLETICS 6, ASTROS 0

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) – Sean Murphy homered and hit a two-run single to help Chris Bassitt snap a three-start winless stretch, and Oakland beat Houston with both teams missing star players.

Tony Kemp added an RBI double for the AL West-leading A’s (24-14) against his former club in the first of five games over four days between the division rivals. Ramon Laureano provided insurance with a seventh-inning sacrifice fly and Stephen Piscotty singled home a run in the eighth.

Bassitt (3-2) struck out four and didn’t walk a batter over seven scoreless innings, allowing seven hits.

Carlos Correa had two hits for the Astros (21-20) as Houston’s losing streak reached five games.

Houston starter Cristian Javier (4-2) was done after five innings and had his winning streak snapped at three.

