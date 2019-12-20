Seguin scores in OT, Stars beat Lightning 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)The Dallas Stars were dominated most of the game, yet ended up with a win over Tampa Bay.

Tyler Seguin scored three minutes into overtime, Anton Khudobin stopped 45 shots, and the Stars beat the Lightning 4-3 on Thursday night.

”That’s the worst game we’ve played for a while, so we’ll take it and run,” Stars interim coach Rick Bowness said.” Dobby was great. We weren’t very good and that’s clear. I was very proud how we fought back.”

After Tampa Bay’s Tyler Johnson missed a shot from close range, Alexander Radulov passed to Seguin, who skated in from left wing boards and got the winner from the low circle.

”When overtime hits, I kind of have it in my head what I want to do in the shootout,” Seguin said ”It was stuck in my head already of what I was thinking of. I tried to go high and sure enough I kind of came in on that angle, Instincts just took over.”

Dallas also got goals from Radulov, Radek Faksa, and Jason Dickinson. Khudobin stopped Yanni Gourde’s shot during a 2-on-none break in the third.

”Not every game is a Picasso, tonight certainly wasn’t, and we know we’ve got a lot better in us and we know that we’ve got to be a lot better,” Bowness said.

Mikhail Sergachev, Alex Killorn and Ondrej Palat scored, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 16 saves for the Lightning. Nikita Kucherov, the NHL MVP last season, had an assist after being benched for the third period and overtime in Tuesday night’s 4-3 win over Ottawa following a costly turnover.

”We got a lot of chances, we’ve got to just bear down and score goals. That’s our problem,” Sergachev said. ”Besides that we played good enough.”

The Stars rebounded from a two-goal deficit to tie it at 3 when Andrew Cogliano’s shot dribbled past Vasilevskiy and Dickinson put a loose puck in the crease into the net at 15:42 of third.

Dallas was outshot 47-17 in regulation.

After Radulov got a rare Dallas road power-play goal 4:09 into the first, the Lightning, with the NHL’s top home power play, got a pair of man-advantage goals later in the period.

Sergachev scored on a shot from the blue line at 12:58, before Killorn scored from close range 2:26 later off a nifty pass from the right circle by Kucherov.

The Stars entered with the league’s second-worst road power play at just 8.6% (3 of 35).

The Lightning went up 3-1 at 3:22 of the second when Sergachev’s shot went off Palat.

”I thought we played pretty well,” Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said. ”They didn’t have very many chances. Seems like they capitalized on every one.”

Faksa cut the deficit to 3-2 with 2:03 left in the second.

NOTES: Dallas LW Blake Comeau went to the locker room midway through the third after taking a shot off his arm. He was back later in the period. ”That would have hurt a little bit but he’s a tough competitor, ” Bowness said. ”He wasn’t going to miss this one. Give him credit.” … Stars C Joe Pavelski played in his 999th NHL game. … Sergachev has a goal in four of five career games against Dallas. … Radulov has two goals and nine points during a six-game point streak. … Tampa Bay reassigned Mathieu Joseph to Syracuse of the AHL. The right wing was in a 16-game drought and didn’t have a point in 10 straight.

UP NEXT

Stars: Play Friday night at Florida.

Lightning: At Washington on Saturday night.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports