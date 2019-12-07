Second-half surge carries South Florida past Dartmouth 63-44

TAMPA, Fla. (AP)David Collins scored 13 points and Ezacuras Dawson III and Antun Maricevic led a second-half surge as South Florida pulled away from Dartmouth 63-44 on Friday night.

Dawson scored nine of his 11 points and Maricevic all 10 of his in the second half when the Bulls (5-4), who led by three at halftime, outscored Dartmouth 37-21.

Ian Sistare, Aaryn Rai and Chris Knight scored eight points each for the Big Green (5-4).

The Bulls took the lead for good in the final four minutes of the first half then had a pair of 10-0 runs during which Dawson scored all of his second-half points and Maricevic eight to go up by 22 with eight minutes left in the game.

