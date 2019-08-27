Southeastern Stream Live: Your weekly look across the SEC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Nexstar) – College football is back! And Southeastern Stream Live is here to help you prepare for all the action this season.

What is Southeastern Stream Live

Each Thursday, (2 p.m. CST) Kayla Anderson takes you around the league to break down the latest news and biggest matchups of the week LIVE from Nashville, Tenn.

Kayla will be joined by special guests each week in studio to discuss everything happening in the SEC. Plus live reports from Nexstar stations across the footprint of the Southeastern Conference. You’ll hear from the people covering these teams every week, bringing you insider information from Death Valley, The Swamp, The Capstone, The Plains, and more!

“I’m thrilled to be a part of Southeastern Stream! I feel like fans will be able to get information in a new, interactive way.” Kayla Anderson, Host

There’s just no other conference like the SEC. Football is a way of life in the south, and Southeastern Stream Live is your direct path to the teams you love most, and the ones you love to hate.

“A lot of people in this area and around the southeast are looking for something like this, where they’ll get up to date information,” says WKRN Sports Reporter, Emily Proud. “It’s good to get a perspective from each individual SEC town in terms of what the mood is and how they’re feeling going into the next game.”

The passion of the SEC fans is unparalleled. And Southeastern Stream Live is here for all of you that love this conference, this sport, and the atmosphere that surrounds it all.

Southeastern Stream Live won’t just be highlighted the teams of the league – it highlights the fans too! Each week we want to share your photos that capture your team pride! Email your pics here and check out new episodes every Thursday to see if you’ll be featured!

Don’t Miss Southeastern Stream Live

Beginning August 29th, join Kayla Anderson, and special guests, every Thursday at 2 pm CST, all season long! Don’t miss any of the action, the drama, or the latest Nick Saban rant! Southeastern Stream Live will have it all for you!