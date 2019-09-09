Ole Miss LB Sanogo likely out 10 weeks with ankle injury

FILE – In this Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, file photo, Mississippi linebacker MoMo Sanogo (46) waves to the crowd as he is carted from the field during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas, in Oxford, Miss. Sanogo is expected to miss about 2 ½ months after injuring an ankle in Saturday’s 31-17 victory over Arkansas. Ole Miss coach Matt Luke says Sanogo will undergo surgery Tuesday and is likely out for “roughly 10 weeks.”(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi linebacker MoMo Sanogo is expected to miss about 2 + months after injuring an ankle Saturday in a 31-17 victory over Arkansas.

Ole Miss coach Matt Luke says Sanogo will undergo surgery Tuesday and is likely out for “roughly 10 weeks.”

Sanogo, a junior from Plano, Texas, recorded four tackles in the Rebels’ first two games. He made 112 tackles last season to tie for fifth place among all Southeastern Conference players.

Ole Miss (1-1) hosts Football Championship Subdivision program Southeastern Louisiana (1-0) on Saturday.