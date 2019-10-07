Season on line vs. Braves, Cards turn to Hudson

After holding the Cardinals to one run in their last two games combined, the Atlanta Braves will try to close out this National League Division Series on Monday afternoon at Busch Stadium in St. Louis.

The Braves rallied for a 3-1 road victory Sunday afternoon to gain a 2-1 edge in the best-of-five series.

Starting pitcher Mike Soroka and four relievers combined to hold the Cardinals to four hits in putting St. Louis on the verge of elimination.

“I think our guys have done a really good job,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said after the game. “Our bullpen’s just been nails. Soroka tonight was, my God, it was about as good as you can get. And we’ll continue to do our game plan and what we do against them. Hopefully the outcome will be the same.”

Snitker announced on Monday morning that left-hander Dallas Keuchel will start Game 4.

Keuchel, 31, allowed one run on five hits in 4 2/3 innings of a no-decision in the series opener. The former Cy Young Award recipient has pitched on just three days’ rest on two previous occasions in his career.

Keuchel sports an 0-2 record with a 10.03 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) versus St. Louis.

Snitker said that nearly all of the Braves’ pitchers will be made available for Monday’s game, save for Game 3 starter Mike Soroka and potential fifth-game starter Mike Foltynewicz.

The Cardinals will start Dakota Hudson (16-7, 3.35 ERA), who prepared to pitch in relief in Games 1 and 2 but wasn’t needed.

He faced the Braves once this season, allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings. He didn’t earn a decision in the 6-3 Cardinals victory on May 25.

Hudson has allowed three runs in eight career innings against the Braves but does not have a decision against Atlanta.

He has been outstanding at Busch Stadium this season, going 9-2 with a 2.75 ERA in 17 starts. Hudson is 14-4 in his last 24 starts overall dating back to May 18.

He leaned on more seasoned teammates like pitcher Adam Wainwright to get back on track after his rocky start to the season.

“For me it’s just trust your stuff,” Hudson said. “He’s always talking about what you can do compared to everyone else, and he’s just always said if I go about business and do things the way I’m able to do, then that’s the only way I’m going to see results my way. So just kind of like a confidence thing and also bring the reins back, focus on one small thing rather than seeing every small detail, which kind of allowed me to kind of find my focus early in the year.

“Everyone knows about that skid, but Waino was one of the people that had that extra advice that kind of helped me simplify to get where I could be.”

