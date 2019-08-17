Live Now
Scrimmage time in East Texas

It’s the fun of hitting a different colored jersey for the first time.

Many East Texas teams that began their fall camp on Aug. 5 or before held their first scrimmage Friday.

Gilmer’s Jose Hernandez kicked a 22-yard field goal on the final play of the live portion of their contest to beat Kilgore 10-9.

Chapel Hill went blow by blow with the No. 2 ranked team in Class 4A Division 2, but in the end fell to Jasper 28-21.

West Rusk looks primed for another solid season under new head coach Nick Harrison as the Raiders shut out Winona 10-0.

Union Grove held Bishop Gorman scoreless in the live portion of their scrimmage to win 14-0. The Cru did score twice, however, in the controlled portion.

