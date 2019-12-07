SC State beats Presbyterian 80-68

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP)Damani Applewhite and Tashombe Riley scored 20 points apiece as South Carolina State defeated Presbyterian 80-68 on Saturday.

Ian Kinard had 12 points for South Carolina State (3-5). Rayshawn Neal added 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Chris Martin had 19 points for the Blue Hose (2-7). Michael Isler added 16 points and six rebounds. Ben Drake had 11 points and eight rebounds.

South Carolina State takes on UNC-Asheville at home on Wednesday. Presbyterian plays St. Francis (NY) on the road on Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

