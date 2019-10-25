Sassuolo beats Hellas Verona 1-0 in Serie A

VERONA, Italy (AP)Sassuolo beat Hellas Verona 1-0 Friday in a matchup between two teams in the bottom half of the Serie A standings.

Filip Duricic scored shortly after the break with a blistering long-range effort.

Sassuolo moved up to 13th place, level on points with 15th-place Verona.

Verona hit the post twice, first by Davide Faraoni a minute before Duricic’s goal and again two minutes after Duricic’s score by Valerio Verre.

Sassuolo’s Alfred Duncan also hit the post in stoppage time.

