Santos scores 21 points in 83-65 Jacksonville win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP)Aamahne Santos scored 21 points with four 3-pointers, Bryce Workman added 15 points with 10 rebounds and Jacksonville pulled away early to beat Division II-member Johnson University (FL) 83-65 on Friday night.

Destin Barnes scored 13 points and David Bell grabbed 12 rebounds for the Dolphins (1-1), who led 18-8 after Santos’ back-to-back 3-pointers and were up 45-20 at halftime.

Freddie Ward scored 26 points and Jordan Battle added 17 with 10 rebounds for Johnson University, which shot 34.8% from the field.

Jacksonville plays Bowling Green at home on Monday.

