Santa Clara top CSU Fullerton 70-55 in Cable Car Classic

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Josip Vrankic scored 17 points and Santa Clara never trailed in beating CSU Fullerton 70-55 Saturday night in the Cable Car Classic finale.

DJ Mitchell scored 11 and grabbed seven rebounds and Tahj Eddy and Trey Wertz scored nine points apiece for the Broncos (8-1), who have won five straight.

Guglielmo Caruso scored seven points in Santa Clara’s opening 16-0 run and the Broncos led 42-19 at halftime and by as many as 23 points.

Brandon Kamga scored 18 points and Austen Awosika added 12 for the Titans (3-5).

Santa Clara plays at Nevada on Wednesday and CSU Fullerton plays at Pacific on Wednesday.

