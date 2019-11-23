Santa Clara goes to 5-1, cruises past Idaho State, 78-65

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)Guglielmo Caruso and Jaden Bediako each scored a dozen points and Santa Clara stayed unbeaten at home by holding off Idaho State, 78-65 on Friday night.

Trey Wertz hit a 3 with just under a minute to play in the first half to push the Broncos lead to 14 points, but Idaho State rallied with four points in the final :35 seconds to trail by just 10 points at the break.

A freshman center, Bediako scored 10 of his 12 points in the second half and matched his career high,

The Broncos (5-1) shot 31 of 52 from the field (59.6%), including 6 of 14 from distance. Meanwhile, they held the Bengals to just 19 of 51 (37.3%).

Chidi Udengwu had 12 points off the bench to lead Idaho State (2-3). Tarik Cool added 11 points.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories