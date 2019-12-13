San Augustine comes up short to Refugio in state semis

CYPRESS, Texas (KETK) – For the third consecutive year, a phenomenal season comes to an end for the San Augustine Wolves in the Class 2A Division 1 State Semifinals.

After going into the half tied at 14 with top-ranked Refugio, the Wolves fell behind by 15 points with less than two minutes left in the third quarter.

But thanks to a couple big plays, they managed to cut the deficit to 29-21 going into the fourth. Then early in the final period, they were at the Bobcat 11-yard like with a chance to tie.

However, the Wolves turned the ball over on downs with 8:24 left in the contest. And San Augustine never got another possession.

Refugio ran out the clock by driving all the way to the Wolves red zone, as they held on for the 29-21 victory.

The Bobcats also ended San Augustine’s run two seasons ago in 2017.

The Wolves’ fantastic 2019 campaign comes to an end at 13-1.

Undefeated Refugio will face Post in the state final next Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.