Sampdoria leaves it late for first win under Ranieri

FERRARA, Italy (AP)Sampdoria won its first match under Claudio Ranieri with a stoppage-time header to beat Spal 1-0 in Serie A on Monday.

Substitute Gianluca Caprari scored a minute after coming on in the matchup of the two clubs at the bottom of the standings.

Sampdoria moved one point above Brescia and last-placed Spal.

Since Ranieri was hired last month to replace Eusebio Di Francesco, Sampdoria had drawn twice and lost once.

Overall, this was the Genoa club’s second win in 11 matches.

