Samford uses 2nd-half spurt to down Houston Baptist

Jalen Dupree scored 23 points and Josh Sharkey added 18 points with 15 assists and five steals and Samford pulled away from Houston Baptist 113-90 on Saturday.

Brandon Austin added 21 points and nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-5) which shot 37 of 57 (65%) including 13 of 21 (62%) from beyond the 3-point arc.

Robert Allen’s 3-pointer with 15:51 before halftime broke a 10-all tie and the Bulldogs never trailed again. Logan Dye made a pair of free throws with 3:15 before the break to extend the margin to 52-37. The Huskies trimmed their deficit to 55-45 at the break.

Jalon Gates made a 3 with 14:29 to go and Houston Baptist was within 67-64. Samford went on a 13-4 run and led by double digits the rest of the way.

Gates led the Huskies (0-7) with 20 points. The Huskies own a nine-game losing streak dating to last season. Their last win occurred March 6 in a 118-111 win against Incarnate Word.

