Samford player surprises stepdad with name change

(STATS) – Samford’s record is 3-4 this season, but offensive lineman George Musto may as well be undefeated.

Make that George Grimwade-Musto.

The hulking, 6-foot-8, 313-pound senior tackle has authored one of the memorable stories of the college football season. Earlier this month during Parents Weekend at Samford, he surprised his stepfather, Michael Musto, just before a game by telling him he had legally changed his last name to Grimwade-Musto. He turned around to show the man who had helped raise him with his mother Michelle the “Musto” name above the No. 76 on his jersey.

Grimwade-Musto, a Miami native, explained his story in a Samford-produced video, which has gone viral.

“So I decided to change my last name because my stepdad – which sounds weird calling him my stepdad, because he’s always been my dad to me – he doesn’t have anyone to carry on his last name,” Grimwade-Musto said. “And he raised me ever since I was in second grade. And I feel like I owe it to him to carry on his last name, when I hopefully have kids.”

When he learned of the news, Michael Musto fought through tears as he said, “You’re my son” and hugged Grimwade-Musto.