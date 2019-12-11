Salnave’s 3 at buzzer lifts Monmouth over Princeton 67-66

Breaking News
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Ray Salnave scored 21 points and hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to rally Monmouth to a 67-66 victory over Princeton on Tuesday night.

Jaelin Llewellyn made 1 of 2 free throws with 19 seconds left in the game to give Princeton a 64-62 lead. Salnave answered with a layup for the Hawks (5-5) to knot the score at 64 with 12 seconds to go. Melik Martin fouled the Tigers’ Ryan Schwieger, who sank both foul shots to put Princeton up 66-64 with 4 seconds remaining. That was plenty of time for Salnave to deliver the game-winner.

Salnave added seven rebounds and four steals. Deion Hammond had 14 points, while Martin came off the bench to score 10 on 4-of-5 shooting.

Richmond Aririguzoh topped the Tigers (1-7) with 19 points and 10 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Reserve Ethan Wright scored 14, while Jaelin Llewellyn finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

