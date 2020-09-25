Saints’ Thomas out, Packers’ Adams doubtful for Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP)Both the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will likely be missing their star receivers for their Sunday night matchup.

The Saints have ruled out 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas, which means he will miss a second straight game with an ankle injury.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur says it’s ”probably doubtful” that Davante Adams will play Sunday night at New Orleans due to a hamstring injury.

Adams hasn’t practiced this week since leaving the Packers’ 42-21 victory over the Detroit Lions in the second half. LaFleur has said there’s a possibility Adams could play even without practicing all week if the three-time Pro Bowl selection feels fine on Sunday.

”We’ll give him the rest of the week to see where he’s at, but ultimately we’ve got to see if he’s able to go,” LaFleur said Friday. ”I know he’s doing everything in his power to make that happen, but I’d say right now he’s probably doubtful.”

Adams has 17 catches for 192 yards and two touchdowns this season. He caught 14 passes in a season-opening victory at Minnesota to tie Don Hutson’s 78-year-old franchise record for receptions in a game.

Thomas had three catches for 17 yards through most of a season-opening victoryover Tampa Bay before he was rolled up on by Saints running back Latavius Murray in the fourth quarter and went limping off the field with an ankle injury.

Last year, Thomas set an NFL record with 149 catches in a season.

The Saints also have ruled linebacker Chase Hansen (hip) out. Defensive ends Marcus Davenport (elbow) and Trey Hendrickson (groin), running back Ty Montgomery (hamstring) and defensive tackle David Onyemata (calf) are questionable.

Green Bay has declared tight end Josiah Deguara (ankle) and linebacker Randy Ramsey (groin) doubtful along with Adams. Deguara missed the Lions game. The Packers say defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin), guard Elgton Jenkins (back/rib) and safety Darnell Savage (groin) are questionable.

Clark, who missed the Lions game, has been a limited participant in practice Thursday and Friday.

”He’s made progress, there’s no doubt,” LaFleur said. ”He’s definitely not 100% yet. Again, he’s another guy we’re going to give up until game time and we’ll have to determine whether or not he can go.”

Jenkins didn’t practice Friday, the first day he was listed on the injured report. Savage was a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

Packers punter JK Scott was a full participant in Friday’s practice. He hadn’t practiced Thursday for personal reasons.

