Saints place defensive linemen Davenport, Rankins on IR

NEW ORLEANS (AP)The New Orleans Saints have place starting defensive linemen Sheldon Rankins and Marcus Davenport on injured reserve.

The move ends the season for the former first-round draft picks with New Orleans just weeks away from beginning a third-straight playoff run.

Rankins, a defensive tackle in his fourth NFL season, out of Louisville, hurt his ankle on Sunday during a 48-46 loss to San Francisco. Davenport, a defensive end in his second season out of Texas-San Antonio, injured his foot during Sunday’s game.

Davenport, who has played in all 13 of New Orleans’ games this season, had six sacks and five tackles for loss among his 31 total tackles. He also forced three fumbles and had 16 quarterback hits.

Rankins played in 10 games this season after sitting out New Orleans’ first three games as he completed his recover from an Achilles tendon injury that knocked him out of the Saints’ playoff opener last season. Rankins had two sacks and two tackles for loss among his 10 total tackles this season and also was credited with five quarterback hits.

The Saints filled the vacated roster spots on Tuesday with defensive end Noah Spence and defensive tackle T.Y. McGill.

McGill is a fifth-year pro out of North Carolina State who has played for Indianapolis, Cleveland, Philadelphia and the Los Angeles Chargers.

He has five career sacks but none since 2016.

Spence is in his fourth year as a pro out of Ohio State who spent his first three seasons with Tampa Bay and seven games this season with Washington. He has 7 1/2 sacks and four forced fumbles in his career.

