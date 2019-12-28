Breaking News
2 dead in church shooting near Fort Worth

Saints add receiver Humphrey, fullback Ortiz

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

METAIRIE, La. (AP)The New Orleans Saints promoted receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey from the practice squad to the active roster and signed fullback Ricky Ortiz in advance of Sunday’s regular-season finale at Carolina.

The 6-foot-4 Humphrey is a rookie out of Texas whose preseason highlights included a 33-yard touchdown and a 43-yard reception. He has been active for four regular-season games but did not have a reception.

The 6-foot, 236-pound Ortiz, who played for Oregon State, was active for 12 games last season with Atlanta but has yet to appear in a regular-season game in 2019.

In corresponding roster moves Saturday, the Saints cut offensive lineman Michael Ola and recently signed safety DeShawn Shead.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories