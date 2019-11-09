Sacred Heart wrestles control from Wagner in 41-7 win

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP)Julius Chestnut had 116 yards rushing and two touchdowns and Sacred Heart blasted Wagner in the second half in a 41-7 win on Saturday.

Following a scoreless first quarter, Wagner’s Christian Alexander-Stevens threw a 5-yard scoring pass to Noah Alexander to end a 12-play, 76-yard drive that lasted almost seven minutes.

Following Dane Borges’ 35-yard field goal for the Pioneers (6-4, 4-2 NEC) with 10:04 left in the third, Chestnut put Sacred Heart ahead for the remainder with a 1-yard run four minutes later. On Wagner’s (1-9, 1-4) following drive, Noah Provenzano picked off Alexander-Stevens and returned it for a 59-yard score and the rout was on.

In the fourth quarter, the Pioneers scored at 14:22, 10:52, 8:19, and ended the scoring at 6:08 when Shawn Ramcheran came up with a 41-yard pick-6 off Ryan Yost.

The Pioneers’ defense picked off Alexander-Stevens three times, who had 61 yards on 13 carries.

