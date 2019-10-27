Sac State beats Cal Poly, sets up showdown with Weber State

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP)Elijah Dotson ran 19 times for 176 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday night and Sacramento State beat Cal Poly 38-14.

Kevin Thomson passed for 171 yards and an interception and ran 11 times for 104 yards for the Hornets (6-2, 4-0 Big Sky Conference). BJ Perkinson added 57 yards rushing with two TDs.

After a scoreless first quarter, Sacramento State scored 17 points in the second quarter and a touchdown in the third to make it 24-0.

Jake Jeffrey’s 43-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Koski cut the deficit to 24-7 for the Mustangs (2-6, 1-4), but the Hornets scored two more touchdowns to make it 38-7 in the middle of the fourth quarter.

Sacramento State, ranked eighth in the FCS Coaches Poll, hosts fifth-ranked Weber State next Saturday with first place in the Big Sky standings at stake.

Duy Tran-Sampson ran 21 times for 70 yards for Cal Poly.