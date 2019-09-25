Sabine sweeps West Rusk in battle of ranked East Texas volleyball teams

LIBERTY CITY, Texas (KETK) – The Sabine Lady Cardinals had an answer for just about everything the West Rusk Lady Raiders threw their way.

Both programs came in ranked in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association State Volleyball rankings.

Sabine is No. 7 in Class 3A, while West Rusk is No. 25.

The Lady Cardinals won in straight sets 25-16, 25-21, 25-23, although all three of them hard fought, as a great deal of intensity was felt throughout the gymnasium.

Mikinzi Cantrell led Sabine with 11 kills. Sam Bell added ten along with 13 digs, and Aubree McCann had eight, as well as five blocks, and 14 digs.

Defensively for the Lady Cardinals, Caitlin Bates led the way with 15 digs.

Sabine setter Sierra Richter finished the match with 39 assists.

Kayla Lewis led the Lady Raiders with ten kills to go along with 15 digs. Chloee Tidwell had 24 digs, and Kaylee Driver handed out 22 assists.

The Lady Cardinals improve to 28-5 on the season, and 4-0 in District 16-3A.

West Rusk falls to 21-9 overall.

Watch the video to see the highlights.