Rutgers hires Sean Gleeson as offensive coordinator

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP)Rutgers has hired Sean Gleeson as its offensive coordinator, the latest New Jersey native or former Scarlet Knights’ assistant to join the staff.

Coach Greg Schiano announced the hiring Saturday. Gleeson spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. He worked the previous six seasons at Princeton.

Former Rutgers receiver Tiquan Underwood was named the wide receivers coach on Friday. Earlier, Schiano hired Jim Panagos for a second stint as defensive line coach and made Camden native Fran Brown his secondary coach.

”Sean is one of the brightest young offensive minds in college football and we are happy to welcome him and his family to Rutgers,” said Schiano, who was hired in December for a second tour with the Scarlet Knights. ”He has worked his way up the ranks with a history of developing quarterbacks and highly productive offensive schemes.”

Gleeson, of Glen Ridge, New Jersey, guided one of the most explosive offenses in the Football Championship Subdivision in his lone season with Oklahoma State.

Three Oklahoma State offensive players earned All-Big 12 honors, including Big 12 Offensive Player Chuba Hubbard, who led the nation with 2,093 yards rushing and an an average of 179.54 all-purpose yards.

In Gleeson’s time at Princeton, the Tigers won three Ivy League championships and averaged 36.9 points. He helped the Tigers to an undefeated 2018 season.

