Russell lifts Sporting KC past Minnesota, into West lead

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP)Johnny Russell scored in the 80th minute and Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 1-0 on Sunday night to take the Western Conference lead.

Minnesota (5-4-2) listed seven players not medically cleared for the match. Sporting Kansas City (6-3-2) had six on the list, including Erik Hurtado.

An unidentified player for Sporting Kansas City tested positive for COVID-19. The team said Saturday the player self-isolated upon the initial positive result and will remain in isolation until cleared by the club’s medical staff. No other players and coaches were confirmed positive for the coronavirus.

Graham Zusi lofted the ball from distance to Russell, who outran the defense and shot to the far post for his third goal of the season. Kansas City snapped a four-game winless streak.

Dayne St. Clair had four of his five saves in the first half for Minnesota. The Loons entered having scored seven goals in consecutive home wins.

IMPACT 4, WHITECAPS 2

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) – Saphir Taider had a goal and two assists to help Montreal beat Vancouver.

The Impact stayed alive in the round-robin portion of the Canadian Championships. Montreal needs to beat Vancouver again Wednesday night to tie Toronto in total wins. The winner will face the winner of the Canadian Premier League’s Island Games.

Orji Okwonkwo and Samuel Piette each added a goal and an assist, and Romell Quioto also scored for Montreal (5-4-1). Theo Bair scored for the Whitecaps (3-7-0), who also got an own goal from Montreal’s Rudy Camacho.

Vancouver’s Lucas Cavallini was ejected from the match in the 57th minute after receiving his second yellow card. Montreal dropped to 10 players in the 72nd minute when midfielder Emmanuel Maciel was sent off.

GALAXY 0, EARTHQUAKES 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – David Bingham made two saves to help the LA Galaxy to a scoreless draw with San Jose.

The Galaxy (4-3-3) stretched their unbeaten streak to six but had their four-match win streak snapped. Los Angeles has outscored opponents 11-4 during the stretch.

San Jose (2-4-4) hasn’t won since returning from the MLS is Back tournament, losing three of five matches, including a 7-1 loss to the Seattle Sounders on Thursday night.

Daniel Vega made two saves for the Earthquakes.

LAFC 4, TIMBERS 2

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Bradley Wright-Phillips had a goal and an assist to lead Los Angeles over Portland.

LAFC (4-4-3) rebounded from consecutive 3-0 losses. Portland (4-4-2) had its three-match road winning streak snapped.

Eryk Williamson and Jeremy Ebobisse scored for Portland.

LAFC scored three goals in a 10-minute stretch.

Mark-Anthony Kaye scored in the 37th minute with an assist from Wright-Phillips, and Diego Rossi scored in the 41st. Francisco Ginella crossed a deflected free kick to Wright-Phillips, who tapped the ball into the net for his fifth goal of the season in the first minute of first-half stoppage time.

LAFC’s Danny Musovski scored the only goal in the second half, in the fifth minute of stoppage time.