The Edmonton Oilers will try to continue their sizzling start when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

Edmonton (5-0-0) has opened the season with five straight victories for the first time since the 1985-86 campaign, when the roster included legends such as Wayne Gretzky, Paul Coffey, Jari Kurri and Mark Messier. And while nobody is comparing the current club with the franchise's mid-1980s powerhouses, the young Oilers have energized a fan base that has been starved for success in recent years.