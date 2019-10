TALLADEGA, Ala. (AP)Chase Elliott rebounded from last week's devastating engine failure to lead a Hendrick Motorsports sweep in qualifying for Sunday's playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

Elliott turned a lap at 192.552 mph in Saturday qualifying to give Chevrolet the front two rows. Elliott, winner of the April race at the Alabama track, bested Hendrick teammates Alex Bowman, William Byron and Jimmie Johnson in the qualifying session. Bowman and Byron are both challenging Elliott for the seven remaining spots in the next round of the NASCAR's playoffs.