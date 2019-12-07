Rozner creates 3-way tie for lead at Mauritius Open

BEL-OMBRE, Mauritius (AP)Antoine Rozner of France shot a 6-under 66 Saturday to create a three-way tie for the lead after the third round of the Mauritius Open.

Rozner is level with second-round leader Calum Hill of Scotland and Thomas Detry of Belgium on 16-under 200 going into the final round.

Detry shot a 67 despite two bogeys on his last six holes, while Hill birdied his last two holes for a 68. .

Danish rookie Rasmus Hojgaard (66) and American golfer Sihwan Kim (67) were a shot off the lead.

Brandon Stone started the day a shot off the lead but triple-bogeyed the first hole before recovering with six birdies on the back nine to sit two stroke back, in joint sixth place with Renato Paratore.

Robin Sciot-Siegrist of France had the best round of the day with a 65 despite a bogey on the 18th, but is tied for 16th, six shots off the lead.

