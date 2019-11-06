Rose scores 15 to lead Temple over Drexel 70-62

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Nate Pierre-Louis scored 16 points, Quinton Rose added 14 points and Temple got past Drexel 70-62 on Tuesday night for Aaron McKie’s first victory as coach of the Owls.

T.J. Bickerstaff had 16 points for the Dragons. Camren Wynter added 15 points. Matey Juric had 11 points.

Temple plays Morgan State at home on Saturday. Drexel plays Niagara at home on Friday.

