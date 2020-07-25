Rose Capital West All-Stars claim 12U city title by dominating Rose Capital East

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The 12-year old Rose Capital West All-Stars got going in a hurry Friday.

After Ethan Brown begun the night with a lead-off home run, his teammates scored six more times in the top of the first as the West majors jumped out to a 7-0 lead over their crosstown rival Rose Capital East All-Stars.

The West kept their foot on the gas pedal in game two of the Rose Capital all-star city championship series, and went on to win 12-1.

After a 13-3 victory Thursday in game one, the West now has a two-oh lead in the best of three series, which secures them the Tyler 12-year old majors city crown.

They will, however, go ahead and play game three of the series Monday at 8:00 p.m.

The two little league organizations’ all-star teams in the younger divisions will play game three of their respective series Monday as well.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the Little League World Series, all its qualifying regional tournaments, and the Texas East and West state tournaments, the two Rose City entities organized these championship series for their all-star teams.

