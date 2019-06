They will face Lufkin on Tuesday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Youth all-star tournament are underway, and on Saturday night, the two 10 and under baseball teams from Tyler faced off at Golden Road Park.

Rose Capital West had an outstanding night from the plate, and beat Rose Capital East 19-2, to advance to the next round.

On Tuesday, they will head to Lufkin to face the Lufkin All-Stars on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.