Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway win QBE Shootout

NAPLES, Fla. (AP)Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway won the QBE Shootout on Sunday, birdieing the final two holes in best-ball play for a 12-under 60 and a two-stroke victory.

”Today it was mostly Rory,” Tway said. ”I was just kind of hanging out. He played unbelievable from hole six through 10. I think, birdied every hole, then an eagle after that. So, I was just trying to put it in play, so I can take the pressure off him, because he was hot today.”

Part of a five-way tie for the second-round lead, Sabbatini and Tway finished at 31-under 185 in the three-day event at Tiburon Golf Club.

”After my very poor performance putting yesterday, which I wasn’t very happy with, I was determined to come out today,” Sabbatini said. ”As I said to Kevin, `Tomorrow I’ll show up.’ Took a few holes to warm up, but I finally showed up. It was fun. Days like today don’t come often. When they do, you’ve got to enjoy them and ride it.”

Jason Kokrak and J.T. Poston were second after a 62.

Brendon Todd-Billy Horschel and Harold Varner III-Ryan Palmer tied for third at 28 under after 63s.

Ian Poulter and Graeme McDowell were 27 under, also after a 63.

Lexi Thompson and Sean O’Hair were last in the 12-team field at 8 under after a 70.

At 43, Sabbatini is 12 years older than Tway.

”I’m the old guy,” Sabbatini said. ”I remember when I was here, the young guy playing with John Daly as the old guy as my partner, now I’m the old guy playing with the young guy as my partner. All I can say about Kevin, what a fantastic golfer, really. He makes it a lot of fun and it’s enjoyable to watch. It made for a fun week.”