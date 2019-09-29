Rookies center stage in finale between Mets, Braves

Pete Alonso gets one more chance Sunday afternoon to add to what will someday be a monster man cave.

The New York Mets’ first baseman will look to tack on to his single-season rookie home run record when the Mets host the Atlanta Braves in the regular-season finale for both teams.

Noah Syndergaard (10-8, 4.30 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for the Mets against the Braves’ Mike Soroka (13-4, 2.60) in a battle of right-handers.

Alonso made history Saturday night when he hit his 53rd homer — a solo shot in the third inning that capped the Mets’ scoring in their 3-0 win. The blast snapped a tie atop the all-time rookie leaderboard with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge, who hit 52 homers in 2017.

The milestone homer was the latest in a rookie season filled with memorable moments for Alonso — he was named to the All-Star team and won the Home Run Derby — and unleashed a torrent of emotions at Citi Field.

The theme to “The Natural” filled the air as Alonso rounded the bases. Alonso was greeted outside the dugout by dozens of teammates, who exchanged hugs and handshakes with him. He then took off his helmet and waved to the roaring crowd of 32,210.

“Seeing the replay was a little bit neater for me, just to see his face, like he can’t even believe it happened,” Mets manager Mickey Callaway told reporters after the game. “This kid has done amazing things this year. The fans came here to see something historic and they got what they wanted to see. It’s like he never lets you down.”

As Alonso warmed up for the fourth inning, FOX cameras captured him wiping tears from his eyes.

“To be number one out of every single guy that played the game, it’s humbling and it’s such just a ridiculously awesome feeling,” Alonso said. “That moment was just pure magic.”

Alonso got the home run ball and said he planned to keep it at the house he will someday build with his fiancee.

“To have this type of stuff is really special to me,” Alonso said. “Just results of hard work and dreams coming true. It’s awesome.”

Even the National League East champion Braves (97-64) were wide-eyed at Alonso’s feat.

“He’s a monster,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Got to spend a little time with him at the All-Star Game and he’s like an honest, real guy. He’s refreshing. I respect the heck out of him.”

The Mets (85-76) will be looking to make a nine-game improvement on their 2018 record.

Syndergaard didn’t factor into the decision Tuesday night, when he gave up four runs over five innings in the Mets’ 5-4, 11-inning win over the Miami Marlins.

Soroka, who would be a Rookie of the Year favorite in most seasons, will be preparing for a likely start in the National League Division Series against either the St. Louis Cardinals or Milwaukee Brewers. He earned the win in his most recent start Sept. 19 after giving up two runs over five innings as the Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4.

Syndergaard is 0-2 with a 3.65 ERA in eight career starts against the Braves. Soroka is 4-0 with a 2.19 ERA in four starts against the Mets.

