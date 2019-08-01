Romo out of Texas State Open, 3 East Texans make cut

Not the type of day former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will want to remember on the links.

Once again Romo had a huge following as he teed off his second round of the Texas State Open in the afternoon session Tuesday, starting the day at one-under par.

But ran into trouble in the third hole, hitting his approach out of bounds which cost him a stroke. He almost nailed a long putt that would have salvaged bogey, instead wound up with a double bogey on that hole. He then hit back to back bogeys on four, and five.

Romo would never recover after that.

He finished with a 75, which puts him at four-over for the tournament, missing the cut.

Three East Texans, however, did make the cut.

Bullard, and now McNeese State alum Blake Elliott has had very solid first couple of days with a pair of 67’s. The Southland Conference golfer of the year is tied for ninth overall at six-under par.

Lindale, and SFA slum Stetson McMillan struggled a bit Tuesday, after a sensational 65 on Monday. But he birdied two of his last four holes to finish at two-under par tied for 31st.

Whitehouse and UT-Arlington alum Bryan Baker, an amateur who is playing in his fifth Texas State Open, fired a 67 Tuesday, to get back to even and make the cut.

Northern Texas PGA release:

Ryan Grider (a) of Lewisville, TX, fired a 7-under 63 during the afternoon wave of Round Two at the 49th Tanos Exploration II / Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open to grab the lead. He sits at 12-under-par 128 heading into the third round.

Grider, who captured the 110th Texas Amatuer earlier this summer, started today’s round on hole #10 and went bogey, bogey, but turned things around finishing his front nine with four birdies. After another bogey on #1, he then managed an additional four birdies and an eagle before finishing the day.

“I was trying to stay patient [today]. I knew some birdies were out there on the par fives. Really towards the end was when I turned it on. It was a really solid day,” said Grider post round. When asked about his great play on holes #8 and #9 for the week, he stated, “I feel like I’ve put myself in a good position on those holes. Hole 8 I hit in the fairway both days and I made a nice putt today. Hole nine just looks cool, just straight downhill so you can just fire right at the hole. I know I’m going to have to go get it the next two days, but it is nice having a lead.”

Tom Whitney of Little Elm, TX, was the clubhouse leader after the morning wave. He carded a 6-under 64 for the day and sits two shots back of Grider at 10-under-par for the tournament. Round One leader Kyle Pritchard of Castroville, TX, is also at 10-under-par heading into tomorrow’s third round.

Following today’s round, the 156-player field was cut to the low 55 scores and ties. Grider will lead a field of 71 players into Round Three of the Championship. 63 professionals and 8 amateurs survived the cut, which was at even par 140.

Again in 2019, the Low PGA Club Professional will be recognized at the Tanos Exploration II / Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open. Nineteen PGA club professionals started in the State Open field, but only five survived the cut. Matt Lohmeyer, PGA teaching professional at GolfTEC – Montgomery Plaza leads this division at 4-under-par, while Shane Pearce, PGA head professional at Hurricane Creek Country Club in Anna, TX, is two strokes back at 2-under.

Grider will continue to battle a strong field of amateur competitors over the next two days who are vying to earn Low Amateur honors. Colin Kober (a) of Southlake, TX, is six shots off the pace.

The Cascades Club is hosting the 72-hole stroke play event for all four rounds. The course is a 6,882-yard, par 70 layout. For the Championship, hole #10 is being played as a 490 yard, par 4 rather than a par 5.

The purse for the Tanos Exploration II / Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open is $208,560, one of the largest state open purses in the country and a Texas State Open record. The champion will win $41,000.

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Northern Texas PGA Foundation’s scholarship program with the creation of the Tanos Exploration II / Patterson-UTI Drilling Texas State Open Scholarship. Lauren James from Judson, Texas, was awarded this scholarship. This year the NTPGA Foundation awarded $406,000 in scholarships to 50 high school seniors from North Texas. The Championship is sponsored by Tanos Exploration II and Patterson-UTI Drilling. It is presented by Joyce Crane and Veritex Bank and is supported by Cavender’s, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health Systems, Energy Weldfab, Jucy’s Hamburgers and Patterson Tyler.

Round Three will commence on Thursday, August 1 at 8:00 a.m. Grider and Whitney will tee off at 1:12 p.m.

Admission is free to all.

Please note: (a) denotes amateur, and amateurs will be awarded gift certificates.