Romania picks Rădoi as coach ahead of Euro 2020 playoffs

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP)Romania’s soccer federation says it promoted Mirel Rădoi to coach the national team ahead of the European Championship playoffs.

The 38-year-old Rădoi will begin with a single-game playoff away to Iceland in March. The winner advances to play away to Bulgaria or Hungary for a place at Euro 2020.

Romania’s reward for qualifying would be two home games in Bucharest in a four-team group including the Netherlands and Ukraine.

Rădoi led Romania’s Under-21 team to the semifinals of its European Championship in June. That earned Romania a place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics lineup.

In his playing career, Rădoi was a defender for Steaua Bucharest before moving to Saudi Arabia.

He replaces Cosmin Contra, a teammate at Euro 2008, who left the job last week after a 5-0 loss against Spain.

