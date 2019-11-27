Roland scores 24 to carry Northeastern over Weber St. 79-69

ESTERO, Fla. (AP)Jordan Roland had 24 points with five 3-pointers as Northeastern got past Weber State 79-69 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday.

Bolden Brace had 18 points and seven rebounds for Northeastern (4-4). Greg Eboigbodin added a career-best 13 points and Shaquille Walters had eight rebounds. Roland hit 9 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Roland scored 17 points in the first half as Northeastern led 47-29. The Huskies made 10 of 14 3-pointers in the first half (71%) and finished 15 of 26.

Cody John had 21 points for the Wildcats (1-5). Jerrick Harding added 17 points and Kham Davis had 10.

