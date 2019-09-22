Robinson’s 5 TD passes power FAU past Wagner 42-7

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Chris Robinson threw five touchdowns, completing 25 of 36 passes for 379 yards and Florida Atlantic walloped Wagner 42-7 Saturday night.

The sophomore Robinson threw touchdown passes to John Raine and DeAngelo Antoine for a 14-0 first-quarter lead. Robinson threw two more TD passes to Antoine in the second quarter, staking the Owls (2-2) to a 28-0 lead.Antoine, who picked up 173 yards receiving, finished with four TD catches.

Christian Alexander-Stevens was 22-of-38 passing for 218 yards for Wagner (0-4). The Seahawks were held to minus-6 yards rushing on 25 carries. Joshua Decambre had eight catches for 124 yards and a touchdown.

Alexander-Stevens connected with Decambre on a 32-yard touchdown pass to go into the half trailing 28-7. The Seahawks had seen five punts and an interception before breaking through.

