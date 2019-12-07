Robertson, Llanusa lead Sooner women past No. 25 LSU 90-68

NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Taylor Robertson scored 21 points, Ana Llanusa added 20 and Oklahoma won for the first time in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, drubbing No. 25 LSU 90-68 on Saturday.

Mandy Simpson scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Sooners, who scored the last nine points of the first quarter to lead 23-16 and added a 14-0 run starting midway through the second quarter to lead 51-32 at the half.

Madi Williams had 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting for Oklahoma (5-4), which made 10 of 17 3-pointers and shot 55% for the game. Robertson and Llanusa both had four triples. Robertson, a sophomore who was 4 of 8, entered the game as the NCAA active career leader at 47.3% and was leading the nation with 43 3s and a 5.38 average.

Khayla Pointer had 24 points to lead the Tigers (8-2), who had their seven-game winning streak snapped. Ayana Mitchell added 20 points on 10-for-10 shooting.

LSU missed its first 10 3-pointers before making its last one. The Tigers shot 48% but were outrebounded 36-31 and outscored by nine at the foul line.

It was the first game against a ranked team for the Sooners, who have no seniors, this season.

