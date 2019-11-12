Roberts scores 21 to lead Kent St. over Towson 84-80 in OT

TOWSON, Md. (AP)Anthony Roberts had a career-high 21 points, including a driving layup late in overtime as Kent State narrowly defeated Towson 84-80 on Monday night.

Danny Pippen had 17 points and five blocks for Kent State (2-0). Troy Simons added 16 points. Philip Whittington had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Golden Flashes.

Kent State opened overtime with two steals – the first by Whittington, led to a Pippen dunk. Pippen drained a 3-pointer from the left side, boosting the lead to 77-72.

Brian Fobbs had 20 points and eight rebounds for the Tigers (2-1). Jason Gibson added 18 points. Dennis Tunstall had 12 points.

Allen Bertand pulled the Tigers to 77-75 with free throws at 1:06, but Roberts responded right away for Kent State with a layup.

The game was intense as regulation ended at 72-72 with 15 lead changes and seven ties.

