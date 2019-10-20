Robert Morris rallies after half to beat Robert Morris 21-13

NEW YORK (AP)Caleb Lewis threw for a touchdown, Terrence Stephens Jr. ran for one, and Robert Morris rallied to beat Wagner 21-13 on Saturday.

Robert Morris (3-4) is 2-0 in the Northeastern Conference for the first time 2011.

Down 10-7 at halftime, the Colonials grabbed the lead for good when freshman Tiheem Crocker blocked Eric Silvester’s punt attempt. DeJaun Dandridge recovered the ball at Wagner’s 25-yard line and ran it in for the score. It’s the second straight game in which the Colonials rallied from a halftime deficit.

Robert Morris linebacker Aniello Buzzacco, Thomas Neal, Garrett Fairman and Brady Ours combined to make 30 tackles, 12 solo.

Christian Alexander-Stevens led Wagner (1-6, 1-1) with 213 yards passing and a touchdown.

After playing its last four games on the road – and winning three of them – the Colonials will be home for four of their final five contests.

