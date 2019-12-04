Rivalry Tuesday: Tyler Lee takes down JT, Longview holds off Lufkin

KETK – The Tyler Lee Red Raiders came out strong from the gate.

Lee eventually took control of the contest outscoring crosstown rival John Tyler 26-11 in the second quarter.

Coach Alan Simmons Red Raiders pulled away for a 77-53 victory Tuesday.

Jaiden Pinson led Lee with 19 points, while Ashad Walker had 27 for the Lions in the losing effort.

Red Raiders improve to 3-5 on the young season, while JT drops to 1-4.

The Tyler Lee Lady Raiders dominated earlier Tuesday as they defeated John Tyler 50-21.

Lee girls are now 6-4 on the year. JT falls to 3-7.

The Longview Lobos held off old rival Lufkin in a close contest Tuesday at Lobo Coliseum.

Behind 24 points from senior guard Phillip Washington, Longview held on to beat the Pack 64-59 for their fifth straight win over LP.

The Lobos improve to 5-1 on the season. Lufkin drops to 3-1.

Zay Shankle led the way for the Panthers with 13 points.

Watch the video to see highlights from both games.