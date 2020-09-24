Rios scores first MLS goal, Nashville beats DC United 1-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Daniel Rios scored his first MLS goal on a diving header and Nashville SC beat D.C. United 1-0 on Wednesday night in the league’s first game with a female center referee in more than 20 years.

Tori Penso directed the match as center referee. The last woman to it was Sandy Hunt on May 13, 2000.

Dave Romney headed a corner kick to Rios for the winner in the 70th minute.

Nashville (4-5-3) rebounded from a 2-0 loss Saturday to MLS-leading Columbus that snapped a four-match unbeaten streak. D.C. United (2-6-5) is winless in four games.

Rios shot a free kick wide in the 39th minute, and missed wide again from inside the 6-yard box in the 44th.

D.C. United played the second half with 10 men after midfielder Russell Canouse picked up his second yellow card in the closing seconds of the first half. Bill Hamid made four saves for United.