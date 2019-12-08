Live Now
Riller’s double-double sends Charleston past D-II Coker

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Grant Riller had 23 points and 10 rebounds and College of Charleston beat Division II-level Coker 76-50 on Sunday.

Jaylen McManus had 11 points for College of Charleston (5-4) and Osinachi Smart added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Noel Pinnock had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Cobras. AJ McQuaige had nine rebounds and six blocks.

College of Charleston faces Richmond on the road on Saturday.

