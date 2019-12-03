Right-hander Nick Goody, Rangers agree to $915,000 contract

Sports
Posted: / Updated:

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Right-hander Nick Goody and the Texas Rangers agreed to a $915,000, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.

The 28-year-old Goody was acquired on release waivers from Cleveland last week and accepted the assignment Monday. He was 3-2 with a 3.54 ERA in 39 relief appearances for the Indians after he was brought up June 5.

He has a 4-6 record and 3.81 ERA for the New York Yankees (2015-16) and Indians (2017-19).

Texas claimed right-hander Jimmy Herget off waivers from Cincinnati, designated left-hander Jeffrey Springs for assignment, and declined to offer 2020 contracts to Springs and right-handers Ian Gibaut and Wei-Chieh Huang, making all three free agents.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories