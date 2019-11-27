Ricketts leads Montana St. over Colorado Christian 82-46

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Ladan Ricketts had 15 points off the bench to lead Montana State to an 82-46 win over Division II Colorado Christian on Tuesday night.

Ricketts made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Jubrile Belo scored 12 points, Harald Frey added 10 with seven assists and Devin Kirby grabbed 10 rebounds for the Bobcats (5-2).

Aidan Cantwell had 12 points for the Cougars.

Montana State matches up against Green Bay at home on Saturday.

